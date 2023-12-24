Batley Law Solicitors got involved in an important initiative last week when it donated large boxes full of toys to the Cash For Kids charity as part of the CFK Mission Christmas Appeal.

Cash For Kids (CFK) is a national charity set up to help some of the most vulnerable children and young people suffering from life-threatening illnesses, as well as poverty, abuse and neglect.

Its Mission Christmas Appeal this year aims to make sure every child in the country can get out of bed on the morning of Christmas Day to open a present - even if that young person's family is unable to afford a party in the home.

Katy Turner, from Bauer Media, was invited at the law firm's offices on Wellington Street in Batley to accept a variety of goodies such as a selection of large cuddly toys, elegant wristwatches, princess dolls, board games and even remote-controlled model helicopters, among other things.

Hollie Auty, left, and Jennifer Fitos at Batley Law with the stash of brand new toys waiting to hand them over to the Cash For Kids charity

Hollie Auty and Jennifer Fitos, who work as part of Batley Law's legal team, were on standby to cheerfully help handover everything.

The Cash For Kids charity is the official grant giving body of Bauer Media.

A Batley Law spokesperson said: "We are as usual always passionate at Batley Law to help improve people's quality of life opportunities whether it is through our immigration advice and legal advocacy work, or be it through our various different charitable fundraiser events.

"Despite our own limited resources, our staff at Batley Law have the passion to help out wherever we can and whenever we have the means to do so. One of our priority areas is around tackling poverty.

"It's a serious issue affecting children in both the mainstream white English speaking sections of our society, and also in our minority ethnic communities. Anyone can be a victim.

"As a firm specialising in immigration and asylum support work, we can only too clearly understand the impact upon children's lives caused by poverty and social isolation.

"The hard-hitting reality is most of these youngsters are living in low-income households regardless of their skin colour or immigration status.

"They do not enjoy the quality of life or the nurturing childhood they so rightly deserve. Some even experience trauma at a young age and end up getting taken into care.

"Poverty and isolation, along with loneliness and depression, often tends to knock on the doors of their flats or homes especially at this time of year. Even substance misuse and alcohol abuse can hit their windows and doors the hardest.