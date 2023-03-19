News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
19 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
23 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
23 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
23 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
1 day ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Batley law firm celebrates international Women’s Day

​A Batley-based law firm proudly joined in this year's International Women's Day celebrations, coinciding with global, national, regional, and local events held on the day.

By Community correspondent
Published 19th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 1 min read

The team at Batley Law was more than delighted earlier this month to take part in this year's International Women's Day celebrations held on Wednesday, March 8.

Based on Wellington Street, Batley Law specialises in supporting some of the most vulnerable people through the legal process by giving advice and assistance around immigration and asylum related case work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As holders of a Legal Aid contract and staffed with a dedicated hard-working team of ten Solicitors, 60 per cent of whom are female, the firm is a focal point of contact for immigration support.

Sixty per cent of staff at Batley Law are female.
Sixty per cent of staff at Batley Law are female.
Sixty per cent of staff at Batley Law are female.
Most Popular

Managing director of Batley Law, Waseem Nazir, said: "Batley Law is proud to have a diverse team of dedicated lawyers - more than half of them women.

“We look forward to developing this diversification further in the coming years as we expand and grow as a business."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Take a look inside this £1.3m home for sale in Batley on Rightmove
BatleyLegal Aid