Batley law firm celebrates international Women’s Day
A Batley-based law firm proudly joined in this year's International Women's Day celebrations, coinciding with global, national, regional, and local events held on the day.
The team at Batley Law was more than delighted earlier this month to take part in this year's International Women's Day celebrations held on Wednesday, March 8.
Based on Wellington Street, Batley Law specialises in supporting some of the most vulnerable people through the legal process by giving advice and assistance around immigration and asylum related case work.
As holders of a Legal Aid contract and staffed with a dedicated hard-working team of ten Solicitors, 60 per cent of whom are female, the firm is a focal point of contact for immigration support.
Managing director of Batley Law, Waseem Nazir, said: "Batley Law is proud to have a diverse team of dedicated lawyers - more than half of them women.
“We look forward to developing this diversification further in the coming years as we expand and grow as a business."