By Adam Cheshire
Published 30th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST
This Sunday will mark a century of junior park runs at Batley’s Wilton Park.

The Wilton Park Junior Park Run celebrated its second birthday in July and is set to celebrate its 100th event in “festive style” on Sunday, December 1.

The regular free weekly event, which starts at 9am, sees children aged between four and 14 take part, with this weekend’s special milestone event inviting participants to wear festive fancy dress.

Festive treats will be available in the cafe afterwards, while toy donations in aid of Barnado’s for the Liversedge Toy Run will also be welcomed.

A spokesperson for the Wilton Park Junior Park Run said:

“We are pleased to be celebrating event 100 and want to thank our volunteers. Right from event one, we wanted to create a community of juniors and volunteers and we've done that.

“As our 100th event is Sunday, December 1, we’re celebrating our 100th in festive style!”

Any volunteers or parents/carers wanting to find out more can visit the following website – www.parkrun.org.uk/wiltonpark-juniors – or email [email protected]

The Liversedge Toy Run, into its third year, sees big-hearted bikers come together to drop off Christmas gifts for children. The bikers will set off from Wilton Park at 10am on Sunday, after the junior park run, and end at Roberttown Community Centre.

