Batley journalist who won award for Yorkshire Ripper documentary dies aged 85

Denis Walsh

Denis Walsh started his career at the Batley Reporter before moving to the Scunthorpe Telegraph, The Evening Post, Doncaster and the Sheffield Star before joining the Yorkshire Evening Post, where he worked as industrial correspondent.

He left the newspaper to join BBC Radio Leeds as producer, progressing to news editor. It was while working at the radio station that he won the Sony award.

During his time with the BBC he also produced a popular music based programme called "If You’re Irish" and made many friends in the local Irish community.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born and brought up in Batley, he was a member of the parish of St Mary of the Angels and was an active member of the community, holding numerous voluntary posts including secretary of St Mary’s Parochial Hall for 23 years.

He also edited a centenary book about the church and the 150th anniversary of the parish.

He was a director of Batley Action Ltd, which drove the Batley City Challenge bid, a Government funded project that saw investment of £37m in the town.

He was also a former school governor of St Mary’s and St John Fisher High Schools.

He will be sadly missed by his wife Moya, daughters Brigid and Kate, grandchildren Rebecca, Ella and Kitty, sons-in-law Neil and Alex, and Neil’s children Richard and India.