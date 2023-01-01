We continue our special New Year series with Batley East ward councillor Adam Zaman, who outlines his visions for the town over the next 12 months.

Coun Zaman said: “2023 is an exciting year for all of us in Batley.

“I’m hoping to see continuous investment in the town as it prospers through enterprise, innovation and community togetherness.

Batley East councillor Adam Zaman.

“A potential influx of funding from the levelling up bid would do wonders for the town, completely regenerating the town centre and the businesses within.

“A joint effort from all of us to support our community through the neglect from central government and help navigate the most vulnerable through the cost of living crisis is a challenge we are ready to tackle in the New Year.”