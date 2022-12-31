We continue our special New Year series with Batley East councillor Habiban Zaman, who outlines her vision for the town next year.

Coun Zaman said: “Having worked in public service for perhaps the whole of my working life, I took the step into local politics to make a difference to the lives of people in the Batley area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have seen the neglect from this government on families who are currently bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis, relying on food banks, skipping meals to feed their children, fuel poverty, their ability to pay mortgages and keep a roof over their heads.

Batley East councillor Habiban Zaman.

“It saddens me to see families coming to us for help through the hardship fund. I hope the new year can turn this around.

“Yes, I have hopes and aspirations - I want to see much needed investment into Batley, I want opportunities and employment for my constituents, particularly for the young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to enable them to contribute to their communities, engage in social activities, and support them to reduce their sense of isolation.

“I want better opportunities, services and further support for those who are struggling to make ends meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad