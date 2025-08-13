Batley hosts UK's first Woggle Hopping Festival in tribute to Scoutmaster George Corner
The event was a tribute to Batley Scoutmaster George Corner, who invented the sport, which sees participants leapfrog over objects that are the same height as a woggle - the loop holding a Scout's neckerchief in place.
Woggle-making craft sessions were on offer on the day for everyone to make their own and try their skill at leaping over custom-made red letterboxes which formed part of a parkour circuit with professional trainers on hand.
Other activities included giant Jenga, Batley beach, tin-can skittles, bean bag throwing, a bouncy castle, face painting, coconut shy and games of skill for all ages.
One parent who attended said: “Playing outside is something kids don't have much chance to do these days. The whole family is having a go!”
A play titled “Skip”, written by local poet and author Mohamed Saloo, was performed by a cast of volunteers, telling the story of George's life and times.
The event - which was jointly organised by the Friends of Batley Library, the Friends of Wilton Park and Batley History Group - is now set to become an annual date on the town’s calendar in the summer holidays.