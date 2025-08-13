Batley hosts UK's first Woggle Hopping Festival in tribute to Scoutmaster George Corner

Crowds gathered in Wilton Park as Batley hosted the UK's first Woggle Hopping Festival.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was a tribute to Batley Scoutmaster George Corner, who invented the sport, which sees participants leapfrog over objects that are the same height as a woggle - the loop holding a Scout's neckerchief in place.

Woggle-making craft sessions were on offer on the day for everyone to make their own and try their skill at leaping over custom-made red letterboxes which formed part of a parkour circuit with professional trainers on hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other activities included giant Jenga, Batley beach, tin-can skittles, bean bag throwing, a bouncy castle, face painting, coconut shy and games of skill for all ages.

The UK's first Woggle Hopping Festival was held in Wilton Park in Batley

One parent who attended said: “Playing outside is something kids don't have much chance to do these days. The whole family is having a go!”

A play titled “Skip”, written by local poet and author Mohamed Saloo, was performed by a cast of volunteers, telling the story of George's life and times.

The event - which was jointly organised by the Friends of Batley Library, the Friends of Wilton Park and Batley History Group - is now set to become an annual date on the town’s calendar in the summer holidays.