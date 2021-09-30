Batley home manager wins award for his care during the pandemic

Gary Kent, manager of Lydgate Lodge care home in Batley, centre, with members of his team and awards host Shaun Williamson, left

Gary Kent, home manager at Lydgate Lodge, has been recognised as the “relative’s choice” at the Ideal Care Awards for his professional, calm and compassionate approach to resident care throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since starting his role in late 2018, Gary has been focused on creating a welcoming atmosphere at Lydgate Lodge.

He believes relatives offer incredibly valuable insight into the lives of the people they care for and feels a respectful relationship between his team and residents’ families is the key to success.

Gary Kent with regional director Maria Taylor

Judges on the night said: “Gary reacted quickly and professionally to the Government's Covid-19 guidelines, expertly leading his team with compassion.

“Gary went the extra mile to bring smiles to his residents and staff, with regular silly costume days, dance-a-thons and trusty tea and biscuit cart.

"His calming presence rubbed off on everybody and brought a sense of reassurance to his team.”

Speaking after receiving his award, Gary said: “I am so honoured to have received this award, and it is incredibly special that it is linked to our fantastic relatives too.

“I think it is incredibly important to recognise the value that families bring to the home.

“While I have received the award, I think it is a true testament to how much everybody in the Lydgate Lodge team values our residents’ friends and families.”

Debbie Campey, regional director for West Yorkshire, said: “Gary is extremely deserving of this award – and I know how much all of the nominations mean to him.

“Gary committed himself 110 per cent to his residents and their families throughout the pandemic, ensuring that family members were all updated as regularly as possible, offering a listening ear and reassuring voice.