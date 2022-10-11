Batley hailed as ‘The Lourdes of the North’ after the Torchlight Procession makes its return

Having started as an annual event in the town centre in 1951, in honour of the processions held in Lourdes in southwestern France which began as far back as the nineteenth century, Monday’s procession from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School to St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church was the first one after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 500 people were in attendance, including many clergy representatives from across the Diocese of Leeds, as well as priests from Batley and the Spen Valley parishes.

The service started with an addrsss at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School by Father Eamonn Hegarty, along with singing of ‘The Lourdes Hymn’ by a choir of children from the school, whilst the procession, which followed a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary, was led by the Bishop of Leeds, the Right Reverend Marcus Stock, with those in attendance following with lighted candles.

Batley's Torchlight Procession returned to the town for the first time since 2019 on Monday, October 10.

Rev Stock said after the event: “This is a wonderful act of public witness and an opportunity to come together in prayer.

“For those who love the torchlight processions in Lourdes, and especially for those who may not be able to travel there on pilgrimage, we like to think of Batley as ‘The Lourdes of the North’.”

There was standing-room only in the packed church as the Bishop celebrated Benediction, after which the evening ended with a pie and peas supper at St Mary’s Parochial Hall and Social Club.

