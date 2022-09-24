Kirklees parents of those children aged five to 16 with asthma are being reminded to make sure their asthma action plan is up-to-date and that they are taking their asthma prevention medicine as directed - usually a brown, orange, red or purple inhaler.

Asthma is a lung condition causing breathing difficulties, which can occur randomly or after a trigger like pollen, pollution, smoke, infections, colds and flu. It causes symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and breathlessness but can be controlled very well with the right medication if taken daily and reviewed regularly to ensure it stays effective.

Around one in ten young people has asthma in the UK and a child is admitted to hospital every 20 minutes because of an asthma attack.

Kirklees parents of those children aged five to 16 with asthma are being reminded to make sure their asthma action plan is up-to-date and that they are taking their asthma prevention medicine as directed.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The combination of children getting out of the habit of using inhalers during the summer break, the change of weather, coughs and colds, air pollution and the stress of term starting, are thought to contribute to the spike in asthma cases in September.

Batley GP Dr Khalid Naeem, Chair of Kirklees Clinical and Professional Forum, said: “Even if your child is feeling well and has been running around all summer, it’s vital to keep on top of their asthma medication and ensure they’re taking their preventer inhaler as instructed by their GP or asthma nurse.

“It’s easy to fall out of your usual asthma care routine during the long summer break, but it’s never too early to get back into it.

“Now we are getting back into the routine of school, parents need to make sure their children are also getting back into the routine of making sure they take their medicine to prevent asthma attacks and are following their asthma action plans.

Batley GP, and Chair of Kirklees Clinical and Professional Forum, Khalid Naeem has urged parents of children with asthma to get "back into the routine of making sure they take their medicine."

“This includes checking their reliever puffer isn’t empty or out of date, making sure teachers know they may need an inhaler and ensuring they always take their reliever puffer with them.”

Parents are also encouraged to ensure their children are vaccinated for flu and Covid-19 when offered to also reduce the risk from asthma.