Batley GP surgery team tackles Yorkshire Three Peaks in memory of doctors’ son

The Grove House Surgery team on July 16, taking on the challenge.

The surgery, which is based on Soothill Lane in Batley, took on the challenge last month in memory of Jamie Lynch, the son of Dr Brian Lynch and Dr Maire Lynch, who passed away in September 2021.

Jamie, who was just 21 when he died suddenly, suffered from duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe progressive muscular disorder.

Fifteen members of the GP practice took part in the challenge, which takes on the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, covering 24 miles and 1,585 metres of ascent.

Jamie Lynch on his 21st birthday.

Ten members completed all three peaks, including the surgery’s advanced nurse practitioner Michala White.

Michala, who suggested the surgery take on the challenge in memory of Jamie, said: “I have worked at the practice for 20 years and seen Jamie from a baby to growing up to an adult.

“We felt we really needed to do something in Jamie's memory.

“It was a challenge and a half and I really had to really push myself to complete the third peak.

“Jamie's memory spurred me on and the fact that I was the one who suggested the challenge - I had to finish it.

“It is definitely a sense of achievement that I have done it.

“Brian and Maire Lynch also completed all three peaks. They have done the challenge previously so they were really motivating the ones who were struggling.

“There were ten of us who completed all three peaks including Jean, our medical secretary, who is 68 - she was absolutely amazing

“Thank you to everyone for all the donations.

“As we know these charities wouldn't survive without people doing challenges like ours or without people donating.

“Hopefully, the money will go to finding a cure for muscular dystrophy and to ensure people like Jamie are not suffering or dying young.”

The money from the challenge will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy UK, a charity which seeks to cure or find treatments for muscular dystrophy and other muscle-wasting conditions, while also trying to improve the lives of those affected.

Donations can still be made via the surgery’s Just Giving page.