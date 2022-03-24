Batley Girls' High School hosting European visitors at special event

Samantha Vickers, CEO of Batley Multi Academy Trust

The four-day Erasmus visit will have a packed schedule including an opening reception with key stakeholders in the community, as well as visits to other schools within the Batley Multi Academy Trust family of schools and the local community.

There will also be an opportunity to explore the wider area of West Yorkshire, providing a culture-rich experience.

The project, which was postponed due to the pandemic, has involved 18 months of planning and preparation. The focus of the initiative is student and staff well-being from a strategic to a practical level, which explores the sharing of best practice across all the European partners.

Emma Rodrigues, lead coordinator for the Erasmus project at Batley Girls’ High School, said: “It feels like a long time in the making, but we’re so excited the time is finally here and we can bring people together to collaborate at an international level.

"Months of discussion and planning have led us to this point, which is testament to everyone’s patience and diligence throughout this process, as well as their passion for working together on this fantastic project.

"It has been an absolute pleasure for me, both personally and professionally.”

The visit signposts several days of activity, and is only one aspect of the project. The aim is to secure links now and develop long-term connections in the future.

As part of this initiative, each country is creating a suite of materials, which will be trialled and eventually shared across Europe.

David Cooper, head teacher of Batley Girls’ High School, said: “Through this partnership we have developed deep and sustained relationships, which will be to the benefit of all partners and will continue once this project is complete.”

Samantha Vickers, CEO of Batley Multi Academy Trust, said: “It’s important for our young learners to experience other cultures, and meeting people from other backgrounds is key to that.

"Here at Batley Multi Academy Trust we strongly believe that education is so much more than academic.

"Our aim is to develop well-rounded individuals and by showing them a world where difference is valued and celebrated.”

A return visit to Spain is scheduled for May, when representatives from all the countries taking part will once again get together to see how well-being support is applied within Spanish schools.