The event, on Sunday, September 28 at Batley Cricket Club, gave local families the opportunity to enjoy an array of different rides, food stalls, bouncy castles, Mendhi-Henna crafts, face painting tents, and various team sport activities.

Special guests included The Mayor Of Kirklees, Councillor Masood Ahmed, and boxing sensation Amaar Akbar.

The Youth Committee said: "The purpose of the Batley Gala was simply to bring the whole community together for a memorable day out before the schools reopen.

“All our volunteers put in some long hours to make sure this year's event was successful and our efforts paid off. The community's response was absolutely fantastic.

“The whole gala event was aimed at enhancing people's quality of life for at least one Sunday by allowing them to come outside for an afternoon of fun in the sunshine - and the 'blue sky' weather was certainly on our side for the day.

"Many schools in our neighbourhoods have used these summer holidays to do some painting and decorating in their buildings. Creating a nice renovated indoor environment complements children's learning in the classrooms.

“So all funds raised through the gala will be used to refurbish the Mohammadiya Ghausia Jamia Mosque where we have a hugely popular Maddrassah School open for children - from Monday to Friday.

“The Maddrassah is supervised by a group of dedicated teachers who are passionate about doing their best for the pupils. So the indoor refurbishment will go a long way to motivate our Maddrassah kids.

"Everyone at the gala was also thinking about the flood-stricken people of Pakistan. Climate Change is a serious issue. So it was also an opportunity for many local residents to reflect on how lucky we are to be living here in a flood-free Batley.

“But our prayers on Sunday afternoon were with those who have been the victims of the recent Pakistani Monsoon disaster.

“We now have priority plans in the pipeline to organise a community fundraising event for the flood ravaged areas of Pakistan in the not too distant future."

From Left, Boxer Amaar Akbar, The Mayor Of Kirklees, Coun Masood Ahmed, Zahir Akbar, and Hasnain Sajjad.