Batley football clubs - including Bradley Gledhill's Bradley's Army - hit by blaze

The damage left by the blaze

Mount Pleasant Juniors and Bradley’s Army FC - set up in honour of much-missed Bradley Gledhill - were left reeling when they discovered flames had ravaged their container at Carters Field on North Bank Road in Carlinghow.

The fire burnt everything inside - including lawnmowers, nets, a barbecue and gazebo.

Determined to carry on playing, they have launched an online fundraiser and are hoping to raise the £10,000 they need to replace the equipment they have lost.

Bradley’s mum Kelly Hubbard, who helped launch Bradley’s Army FC, said: “I feel deflated. A lot of work has gone into the club and it’s sad to see this but we will bounce back. We’ve got the community behind us.

“Sometimes these setbacks are sent for a reason, to give us more strength. That’s how my son would have looked at it.”

Bradley’s Army has posted on social media: “Ourselves and Mount Pleasant Juniors FC are absolutely blown away with the amount of love, support and kindness shown from our community.

“We have been inundated with kind messages, gestures and donations and we thank our community from the bottom of our hearts - it really does mean the world to us.

“Moving forwards and working together with Mount Pleasant FC, we endeavour to support each other and get both clubs back up and running.”

Kelly said Bradley’s Army FC, founded earlier this year, has been a huge success, with Bradley’s friends and family turning up to play and support, along with scores of others.

Brad, 20, of Heckmondwike, was a promising young footballer and was scouted by the Leeds United Academy at the age of eight.