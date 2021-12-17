Batley Food Bank preparing for a 'tsunami' of demand over Christmas
Batley Food Bank is preparing for a quadruple increase in demand as the pandemic and hike in cost of living takes its toll.
Operating from its new temporary premises on Wellington Street, the staff and volunteers at Batley Food Bank are busily preparing for what they expect to be an unprecedented demand on the service over the Christmas period and long into the new year.
In preparation for the hike in demand, the food bank is trying to stock-pile as much food as possible.
It needs donations of both food and cash, and is appealing to local businesses and the community for help so it can deliver the support needed.
Running the service from the old Town Hall annexe site became untenable as it was no longer fit for purpose, lacking basic facilities such as hot water and heating.
The relocation to the temporary premises, however, will hopefully be a stepping stone to a new site situated close to Batley town centre.
Plans are underway to expand the service provided by the food bank and to forge closer links with local businesses, to work in partnership to create a community and business cohesion centre.
Cath Pinder, a trustee at Batley Food Bank, said: “On behalf of the trustees, staff and volunteers, I cannot thank people enough for supporting us through some very difficult months.
"Their generosity has helped countless families who sadly find themselves in a position where they need to use our services.
“Once again, I appeal to local businesses and the wider community to please dig deep and support the tsunami of service users who will need our help over the next few months and beyond.”