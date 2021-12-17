Batley Food Bank preparing for a 'tsunami' of demand over Christmas

Pictured from the left are Batley Food Bank volunteers Brad Mackinnon, Claire Jennings, Leo Chan, Shirley Tibble and Elder Green

Operating from its new temporary premises on Wellington Street, the staff and volunteers at Batley Food Bank are busily preparing for what they expect to be an unprecedented demand on the service over the Christmas period and long into the new year.

In preparation for the hike in demand, the food bank is trying to stock-pile as much food as possible.

It needs donations of both food and cash, and is appealing to local businesses and the community for help so it can deliver the support needed.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer Leo Chan packs a food parcel at Batley Food Bank

Running the service from the old Town Hall annexe site became untenable as it was no longer fit for purpose, lacking basic facilities such as hot water and heating.

The relocation to the temporary premises, however, will hopefully be a stepping stone to a new site situated close to Batley town centre.

Plans are underway to expand the service provided by the food bank and to forge closer links with local businesses, to work in partnership to create a community and business cohesion centre.

Cath Pinder, a trustee at Batley Food Bank, said: “On behalf of the trustees, staff and volunteers, I cannot thank people enough for supporting us through some very difficult months.

"Their generosity has helped countless families who sadly find themselves in a position where they need to use our services.