Batley fire: Man dies after blaze breaks out at house in Batley
A man has died after a house fire in Batley.
Police and firefighters were called to the blaze on Hillhead Drive at 11.33pm yesterday.
They said a man was found inside but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are working with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to establish what caused the fire.
Anyone who can help with their investigation should call police on 101.
Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.