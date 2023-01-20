Yesterday (Thursday) it was announced that £12 million will be handed-over to Batley to help regenerate the town centre as part of the Government’s Levelling Up Fund (LUF).

The Batley Blueprint will be largely funded by the LUF, with an extra £3 million funding from the council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s ‘Streets for People initiative’, totalling approximately £15 million for the project.

This news has been well received by the town and its councillors, who say they are ‘delighted’ that the town has been successful in its bid.

Coun Fazila Loonat, Labour councillor for Batley East, said: “Batley town centre is a small-town centre compared to our other neighbouring towns but it's full of energy and commitment from the local resident’s, businesses, the Council and our MP to continue improving, however like many other towns the lack of substantial investment has meant that we too have struggled.

“As a Coun, I found the process of putting in for the levelling up bid ridiculous because of the bidding wars against other towns centres. The allocation process has meant that some town centres have been allocated a lot more money.

“Yorkshire and Humber has been allocated £120m for levelling up money in this round and much more has been allocated to towns down south and so in that context the £12 million for Batley is not a lot of money.

“This money is a stepping stone to make significant changes to improve our town centre.

Coun Fazila Loonat, Labour councillor for Batley East.

“So that said, I am really pleased that we have managed to secure the £12m levelling up bid to help improve Batley town centre and I am extremely grateful to the Kirklees officers who have worked very hard in helping put the bid together and keeping the communities informed and included in the process. As it has been instrumental that the views of those who live, work, and visit the town centre are heard and put in the design plan for an improved town centre.

“Finally, I must thank everyone who played a part in Batley receiving this money. I’m now looking forward to our next step in this journey together improving our Batley town centre.”

The transformational plans include pedestrianisation of Commercial Street, improvements to Market Place and restoring the JBM Building for public use.

Kirklees Council hopes that the transformation could stimulate up to £60M of economic investment into Batley over the next few years.

Batley East councillor Habiban Zaman.

Coun Habiban Zaman, Labour councillor for Batley East, said: “I am delighted that Batley Town Centre has been successful in receiving 12m from the Levelling Up monies.

“Batley will also receive an extra £3 million from Kirklees council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s ‘Streets for People initiative’ totalling £15 million for Batley town centre.

“Currently the town centre is facing challenges of changing and evolving retail patterns.

“Batley is a disadvantaged area with many families on low incomes struggling to make ends meet. It is also a unique area with diverse communities and important history.

“I believe this major investment will breathe a new life and vibrancy into the town and make it more welcoming.

“It will make the town centre safer and more modern and appealing with outdoor spaces and activities that people and families can enjoy together.

