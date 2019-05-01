Batley community steps out in remembrance of Sri Lanka terror attack victims

The lives of around 250 people killed in a terror attack in Sri Lanka were respected by members of the Batley community last week.

North Kirklees Interfaith, run in part by priest Mark Umpleby and Imam Irfan Soni, organised a vigil on the steps of the Town Hall on Friday.

Batley folk from all walks of life joined to stand with Sri Lanka on Friday.

Molana Soni opened the event before various faith leaders from the Christian and Islamic communities spoke as well as Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin.

Among the crowd were a group of Sri Lankan nationals who have made their home in Batley.

READ MORE: The Priest and the Imam: "Our friendship shows what the community can be like"

One of them, Shafreen Mukthar, said “Thank you so much for standing with us as a community for the vigil for Sri Lanks. Thanks for being there for us and giving your condolences and showing your support.”

Rev Umpleby, said “it was hugely distressing to hear of the awful events that took place in Sri Lanka on Easter Day. Our prayers and concern are for the people killed and injured, and we wanted to come together to remember them… to pray for them… to show we stand together with Sri Lanka and against all who seek to bring hate”

Batley folk from all walks of life joined to stand with Sri Lanka on Friday. The vigil was led by Mark Umpleby and Irfan Soni.

Molana Soni said: “We came together to show that we cared for humanity, hate will not divide us and Love will always prevail. Thank you to everyone who attended.”