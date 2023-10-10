Batley Community hosted a special open day on Saturday to mark its 60th anniversary.

The event, which was attended by MP Kim Leadbeater and the Mayor of Kirklees, Cahal Burke, allowed the people of Batley, and beyond, to view the centre’s facilities, while there was also the official renaming of the setting’s main hall, now known as The Mary Bateman Hall.

The hall is named in memory of one of Batley Community Centre’s founder trustees, who sadly passed away last year, and her son, David Bateman, along with Batley and Spen’s MP, unveiled a specially made plaque to commemorate the occasion.

Trustee Jeremy Parkinson said: “There were a good number of people there, including representatives from all of our user groups. It was a good chance for people to network and everybody said it was a good opportunity to see other people.

“The day went very well and it was great to have Kim, who gave a talk, her parents, Jean and Gordon, and the Mayor in attendance.

“Mary Bateman was very important, as was her mum. They were both important in getting the community centre built in the first place, and we invited David specially along to see the plaque.”

He added: “The centre, which is independently run, is there for the people of Batley. There is always room for new groups to start up.”

The centre, run by a not-for-profit registered charity, is used regularly by local groups including art and crafts groups, dance groups and a lunch club.

For more information visit http://batleycommunitycentre.org.uk/ or email [email protected]

Take a look at these ten photos from Batley Community Centre's open day to mark its 60th birthday.

