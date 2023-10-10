News you can trust since 1858
Batley Community Centre held an open day to celebrate its 60th birthdayBatley Community Centre held an open day to celebrate its 60th birthday
Batley Community Centre celebrates 60th birthday with special open day

Batley Community hosted a special open day on Saturday to mark its 60th anniversary.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 10th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

The event, which was attended by MP Kim Leadbeater and the Mayor of Kirklees, Cahal Burke, allowed the people of Batley, and beyond, to view the centre’s facilities, while there was also the official renaming of the setting’s main hall, now known as The Mary Bateman Hall.

The hall is named in memory of one of Batley Community Centre’s founder trustees, who sadly passed away last year, and her son, David Bateman, along with Batley and Spen’s MP, unveiled a specially made plaque to commemorate the occasion.

Trustee Jeremy Parkinson said: “There were a good number of people there, including representatives from all of our user groups. It was a good chance for people to network and everybody said it was a good opportunity to see other people.

“The day went very well and it was great to have Kim, who gave a talk, her parents, Jean and Gordon, and the Mayor in attendance.

“Mary Bateman was very important, as was her mum. They were both important in getting the community centre built in the first place, and we invited David specially along to see the plaque.”

He added: “The centre, which is independently run, is there for the people of Batley. There is always room for new groups to start up.”

The centre, run by a not-for-profit registered charity, is used regularly by local groups including art and crafts groups, dance groups and a lunch club.

For more information visit http://batleycommunitycentre.org.uk/ or email [email protected]

Take a look at these ten photos from Batley Community Centre’s open day to mark its 60th birthday.

Batley Community Centre held an open day on Saturday to celebrate its 60th birthday.

1. Open Day

Batley Community Centre held an open day on Saturday to celebrate its 60th birthday.

The open day gave the people of Batley the chance to view the centre's facilities

2. Open Day

The open day gave the people of Batley the chance to view the centre's facilities

Representatives from the centre's user groups were in attendance.

3. Open Day

Representatives from the centre's user groups were in attendance.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater gave a talk at the centre before unveiling a plaque for the setting's main hall, which has now been renamed The Mary Bateman Hall.

4. Open Day

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater gave a talk at the centre before unveiling a plaque for the setting's main hall, which has now been renamed The Mary Bateman Hall.

