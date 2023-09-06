St Thomas' Church, Batley

St Thomas’ Church, on Grosvenor Road, will be holding an open day on Saturday, September 16, between 10am and 4pm, in support of the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust event, which sees a number of historic buildings across the region inviting members of the public through their doors.

The day is in conjunction with the annual national Heritage Open Days festival, which runs from Friday, September 8 until Sunday, September 17.

Churchwarden Jeremy Parkinson said:

“We are opening up to invite people to come inside the church, particularly people who haven’t visited us in the past.

“There is information available about the stunning stain glass windows that we have in the church, as well as about all the other artefacts, many of which were given by wealthy businessmen from the Victorian era.

“We would love to meet people on Saturday, September 16.”