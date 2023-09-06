News you can trust since 1858
Batley church opening its doors on Yorkshire Churches Day

A Batley church is welcoming people through its doors later this month for Yorkshire Churches Day.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
St Thomas' Church, Batley

St Thomas’ Church, on Grosvenor Road, will be holding an open day on Saturday, September 16, between 10am and 4pm, in support of the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust event, which sees a number of historic buildings across the region inviting members of the public through their doors.

The day is in conjunction with the annual national Heritage Open Days festival, which runs from Friday, September 8 until Sunday, September 17.

Churchwarden Jeremy Parkinson said:

“We are opening up to invite people to come inside the church, particularly people who haven’t visited us in the past.

“There is information available about the stunning stain glass windows that we have in the church, as well as about all the other artefacts, many of which were given by wealthy businessmen from the Victorian era.

“We would love to meet people on Saturday, September 16.”

Light refreshments will be available throughout the day.

