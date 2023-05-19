Rev’d Canon Mark Umpleby, who has been associate priest of the United Benefice of Batley, carried out his final service at St Thomas’s Church in Batley on Sunday, May 14.

His four parishes included St Andrews in Purlwell, St Paul’s in Hanging Heaton and All Saints and St Thomas’s in Batley. He was also co-chair of the North Kirklees Interfaith and joint area dean of the Deanery of Birstall and Dewsbury.

Rev’d Canon Umpleby started his journey here in Batley in November 2014, when he was licensed by the Bishop of Wakefield Tony Robinson.

Rev’d Canon Mark Umpleby (centre) at his farewell service on Sunday, May 14.

Eight and a half years later Rev’d Canon Umpleby is now “really excited” to be moving to Rothwell, where he will be Team Rector of Rothwell, Lofthouse, Methley with Mickletown and Oulton with Woodlesford.

During his farewell service, Rev’d Canon Umpleby said: “I am sad to be leaving Batley, but I know it’s the right thing for me.

“Over these last eight and a half years we’ve had some really wonderful and happy times but we’ve also had some dreadful moments too.

“My work in the community and our churches has been to support and help our communities that are often looked down on or where there are people trying to divide us through fear, ignorance or even hate.

“It’s been about holding one another in togetherness - to bring love, I would say to bring God’s love – for God is love - and to bring hope where it seems so hard.

“There have been so many special and wonderful moments in our four churches, it’s been a privilege to lead worship and to share in those moments together – thank you to all who have journeyed together and for all who give of their time, gifts and talents.

“As I move on my love and prayers will always remain for this part of God’s world that has become my home.

“I’m so grateful for these eight and a half years and grateful for you being part of that journey with me.