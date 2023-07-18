Debra Hanrahan, who works with Kirklees Supported Housing team in Batley, was given the award by national adult health and social care charity Making Space.

Debra, whose unique package of personalised, 24/7 care helps adults with a variety of support needs, was one of over 150 people nominated for the annual Making Space Colleague Awards, and she was praised by judges for her “enthusiasm for the people she supports.”

After receiving her award Debra said: “Being part of Making Space has given me opportunities to work alongside some wonderful people and really develop within my role.

“Winning this award is very special to me and I intend to continue putting our tenants at the heart of my work and hopefully improving their lives however I can.”

This is the second time Debra has won a Making Space Colleague Award after receiving the Relationship Centred Care Award in 2022.

Service manager Sajeed Daji, who nominated her for the award, said: “Debra is an inspiration to everyone she meets.

“She makes herself available around the clock to support tenants, who have a complex range of needs, and as a team leader she leads by example and demonstrates what excellence in care looks like.”