Batley care home staff and residents show their support for Ukrainian refugees

Nicola Sutton, left, front of house manager at Lydgate Lodge care home in Batley, and Lauren Simmonds-Hill, of the ‘Driving supplies to Poland for Ukraine refugees’ Facebook group

Lydgate Lodge collected essential items such as dried food, baby food, sleeping bags and nappies to be collected and distributed by the humanitarian effort "Driving supplies to Poland for Ukraine refugees".

The care home also held a cake sale, selling baked goods which featured a sunflower, Ukraine’s national flower and symbol of hope. The money raised was used to buy further items for donation.

Nicola Sutton, front of house manager at Lydgate Lodge, said: "We collected items from staff, friends and families for three weeks.

"We then met with Lauren Simmonds-Hill, a member of the ‘Driving supplies to Poland for Ukraine refugees’ Facebook group, to donate the items we had collected.

"Lauren took the donations to Poland on April 4.

"We plan to collect more donations, and continue to support Ukrainian refugees."

Lydgate Lodge resident, Vera Bradley, helped to create the box used to collect the donations.

She said: "We were really pleased with all the items we managed to collect for the Ukrainian refugees.