The Knight Frank Promise team was led by director Ray King, whose dad, Ted, was a resident at the Batley-based care home before he passed away.

Along with Future Landscapes, Mr King and his team visited the Dark Lane nursing home to spend precious time with the residents as well as to tidy the gardens.

However, they have also promised they will be returning to install an electricity supply into the garden’s summer house.

Residents and staff at Linson Court, along with the Knight Frank Promise team.

Kim Morris, who works at Linson Court as an administrator, said it was “an amazing day.”

She said: “We had an amazing day and the teams did an amazing job.

“Ray wanted to give something back to the residents and the staff at Linson Court who had looked after Ted, so they donated one of their three charity days to us.

“It was great for the residents as they had somebody different to talk to. A lot of them haven’t got any family, so for someone to come in and speak with them and get to know their life history, it’s brilliant. It was lovely they could spend some time with them.

Linson Court care home in Batley benefited from a Knight Frank Promise charity day.

“Knight Frank have said this isn’t a one-off donation and that they will be back. In the next few weeks they will be bringing a team of electricians to Linson Court to place power to the donated summer house - an extra place where we can have afternoon teas and residents can have some privacy with their families.”