Running until Friday, April 14, the virtual Easter egg hunt has been organised by the BBA to “bring people back into Batley” whilst providing a free activity for families amid the cost of living crisis.

In total the BBA have distributed 10 Easter egg posters for children to find, which are all hidden in shop windows across the town.

Kimberley Thirkill, member of the Batley Business Association, said: “We want to try and re-engage and get things happening again in Batley so we [the BBA] have put together a program for the year. This is the first event.

Sharon Tinker from Down to Earth Florist with the prize.

“We have new business, new shops and things that people have not noticed before. Hopefully this way, as people walk around, they might find something new.

“We also want to give families something to do. Everyone is struggling money-wise and this will hopefully give families some time together whilst not spending much money.

“The hope is that families may also take a small picnic with them and go sit in the memorial gardens afterwards.

“Hopefully this is the first of a calendar of events from the BBA this year. We just hope people get involved.”

The children who find the most virtual Easter eggs will be put into a raffle to win a luxury Easter egg, which has been donated by Down to Earth Florist on Hick Lane.

Talking about why they made the donation, Sharon Tinker from Down to Earth Florist said: “I am a member of the BBA, which is a very good voluntary association, and this is my contribution to the group because I am not always able to put the time in.

“It's all about getting the community spirit back whilst bringing the residents and the shops together.

“I am hoping the children enjoy it.”

To enter the Easter egg competition use the QR code on the poster’s around Batley or pick up a sheet at Down to Earth Florist on Hick Lane, Batley. Sheets can also be dropped back off here once completed.

The winner will be announced shortly after Friday, April 14.

