Batley Bulldogs vs Keighley Cougars: Craig Lingard wary of Luke Gale threat as head coach faces former assistant Rhys Lovegrove
Batley Bulldogs’ head coach Craig Lingard will come face-to-face with his former assistant Rhys Lovegrove when Keighley Cougars visit the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium on Sunday, February 26, kick off 2pm.
Sydney-born Lovegrove was Lingard’s assistant at Cougar Park for five months between January 2019 and May 2019 before the current Batley head coach was relieved of his duties.
Lovegrove took the hot seat a month later and gained promotion to the Championship by winning the League 1 title last season.
And Lingard has insisted he needs a “reaction” from his players if they are to return to winning ways, against a confident Keighley outfit, following two disappointing defeats to Swinton and Sheffield.
Lingard said: “They will be full of confidence having got their first win on Sunday against Newcastle. I have worked with Rhys before, he was my assistant when I was at Keighley. He is very methodical about how he works and very precise.
“He wants his players to play and wants his team to play in a particular way. We know they’re going to go wide, they’re going to play expansive. We need to make sure we nullify that and the way that we do that is winning contacts, which we didn’t do against Sheffield.
“Defensively we have got to be really good because if we defend like we did against Sheffield, then, by the way Keighley plays, they will cause some damage. It is down to us, defensively, to nullify their threat but also to play quicker than we did against Sheffield.
“There is lots of room for improvement in every department. We can’t run with the same 17 that played against Sheffield so some people will come in who haven’t played yet and we will be looking for a reaction from them.”
Lovegrove has made a series of eye-catching signings for the 2023 campaign, most notably 2017 Man of Steel Luke Gale.
On Keighley’s star man, Lingard said: “He is the big name, and rightly so having been in Super League for over a decade playing at the top level.
“He has got a great kicking game and he also knows how to manage a game. We need to reduce the space and time he has on the ball.”