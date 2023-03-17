The Viaplay cameras will be arriving at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium to see Lingard’s men looking to bounce back from their last league outing, a 20-16 loss at Halifax Panthers - although they did secure a comfortable passage to the fourth round of the Challenge Cup thanks to a 60-0 win over amateur side Wath Brow Hornets.

Barrow, meanwhile, sit bottom of the Championship and are still searching for their first league win of the season, although they progressed to the next stage of the cup as well, courtesy of a 32-14 triumph at home to Swinton Lions.

Ahead of the round six fixture, Lingard said:

Batley Bulldogs in action against Wath Brow Hornets.

“It’s a big game even though it’s still early on in the season. It is a huge game. If we win the game we go three wins above them. If they win the game they go one point behind us, so in respect of league positions and league points, first and foremost, it is a huge game.

“For us, in order to get some consistency and momentum going into the next game against Whitehaven, it is important for us to get a victory. We had a good win against Keighley, a good performance against Halifax, although we didn’t get the win, and we won the cup game last week, so if we can get a win against Barrow it will just give us that little bit of momentum that we can try and carry forward into the forthcoming games.

“It is a really important game for us. Just because Barrow are down there at the bottom of the table doesn’t mean to say they are not a good side. We saw last year that they finished in the top five. They are a quality side so we need to be on our guard.”

On the different setting of a Monday night game being showcased on national television under the floodlights, Lingard said:

“It’s a little bit different from the norm. It’s a Monday night game, under the lights and you’ve got the difference in kick off time which might not seem a lot but players are conditioned to play at three o’clock on a Sunday, week in, week out.

“On a Monday, they have had a full day’s work and they will have had to make sure they have got their nutrition and hydration right throughout the day. It is very different to just getting up on a Sunday morning and concentrating on the game, especially when you have got a full day’s work in front of you as well.

“Barrow have got that as well but they have also got a long journey to contest with on a Monday evening. It is the same for both teams in that respect.