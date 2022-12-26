As Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams prepare to face each other in the traditional Boxing Day extravaganza, we have delved into the archive to look back at some of the tasty derby action over the last 20 years.

The friendly festive encounter at the Bulldogs’ Mount Pleasant ground, which kicks off at 12pm on Monday, December 26, could be the only occasion the Heavy Woollen rivals meet in the next 12 months following the Rams’ relegation from the Championship last season.

Craig Lingard’s men, meanwhile, will be looking to continue from where they left off at the end of the 2022 campaign, which saw them agonisingly miss out on a place in Super League after defeat to Leigh in the play-off Grand Final.

To get you in the mood for what will hopefully be a festive cracker, here are a selection of action photos of encounters between the two sides over the last 20 years.

