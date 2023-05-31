News you can trust since 1858
Batley Bulldogs to host the return of the Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Match to celebrate the life of the town's former MP

The fourth Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Match is set to take place on Sunday, June 4, when four teams will take part in two separate games at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium in Batley.
By Dominic Brown
Published 31st May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

It will mark the return of the free to enter event at the home of the Batley Bulldogs which, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, had taken place annually.

The event is held in celebration of Jo Cox, the former MP for Batley and Spen who was murdered on June 16, 2016.

Team Colostomy UK will take on the British Asian Rugby Association, with kick-off at 12.45pm, and then Batley Bulldogs will play York Knights at 3pm at Mount Pleasant.

The match will take place at the Fox's Biscuits Stadium, home of the Batley BulldogsThe match will take place at the Fox's Biscuits Stadium, home of the Batley Bulldogs
The day has been organised by Batley Sporting Foundation in conjunction with More in Common Batley and Spen and Jo Cox’s family as part of The Great Get Together, which sees a series of events held nationwide.

Jo’s sister Kim Leadbeater, the current MP for Batley and Spen, said: “I am really pleased that the Jo Cox Memorial Rugby Match in memory of my sister, Jo, has returned four years after taking a break due to the pandemic.

“This game is a special way to remember Jo and the values she stood for.

“The game takes place as part of the Jo Cox Foundation’s Great Get Together campaign, which is inspired by Jo and takes place annually on the weekend closest to her birthday.

“Jo was passionate about communities and bringing people together, and this special game does just that in true More in Common style, for a family day with a superb atmosphere.

“Coming as I do from a background of sport and fitness, it’s fantastic that Team Colostomy UK and the British Asian Rugby Association have been able to come together to raise awareness of returning to sport with stoma, and to celebrate the inclusiveness of the rugby league family and those who support it.

“Sport is a brilliant way to bring people together from all backgrounds, ages, and abilities and it’s great to see Batley Girls and York Valkyries feature in the game programme raising awareness of the women’s game.”

Gates open from 12pm and there will be live music, hot food and drinks, plus family-friendly free activities.

Related topics:Batley BulldogsJo CoxKim LeadbeaterSport