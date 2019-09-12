Batley Bulldogs smash charity target

Batley Bulldogs have smashed their fundraising target for breast cancer charities.

Activities including the club’s Pink Weekend have collected over £47,000 this year, bringing the total raised since they started fundraising six years ago to £118,500.

The charity mission was started by the Bulldogs’ chairman’s wife, Beverley Nicholas, whose ambition was to raise £100,000.

Mrs Nicholas passed away earlier this year following a battle with breast cancer.

The club has been inspired to carry on her legacy and her husband Kevin and daughter Alexandra revealed the incredible total to fans at one of the team’s games.

Mr Nicholas said he and Alexandra were overwhelmed by the support shown to them over the most difficult of times and astounded by the incredible totals raised in Beverley’s honour.

“We knew we had achieved the £100,000 goal which was driven by Beverley, but when we realised the final result it was totally and utterly breathtaking,” he said.

“People are so kind. Through all our troubles this restores any faith anyone may have lost in humanity.

“There are plenty of good people in the world and we must never forget that when we are bombarded with bad news.”

Batley Bulldog’s pink fundraising activities will continue, with Alexandra taking the reins to carry on her mum’s legacy.

The activities to collect funds this year included Batley Bulldogs prop Michael Ward having his head shaved in return for donations.

He auctioned off chances to help cut his hair and shave his head and beard, and raised over £4,000.

His hair was donated to The Little Princess Trust charity, an organisation providing wigs to children and young people undergoing cancer treatments and battling other conditions