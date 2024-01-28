Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Cougars ran in six tries to record a comprehensive 35-6 victory, with the Rams’ only highlight Matt Garside’s early effort.

The sides swapped places at the end of the 2023 campaign thanks to Dewsbury’s stunning League 1 title triumph, while the Cougars dropped out of the Championship.

But the home side showed they still occupy second-tier class within their ranks despite the experienced Garside gliding between the sticks after great work from Paul Sykes and Owen Restall to give the visitors the lead.

Dewsbury’s lead, however, did not last long as Ben broke through the Rams’ defence and stretched over.

That started a dominant spell for Keighley who went in front thanks to a try for Brandon Pickersgill, who starred for Halifax Panthers in their 1895 Cup final victory at Wembley last August against Batley Bulldogs.

Lachlan Lanskey got a third and there was still time for Jack Miller to kick a drop goal to give the Cougars a 17-6 half-time lead.

The Rams could not muster any kind of response in the second half as Keighley continued to grow in confidence. Charlie Graham bundled his way over the line from dummy half before Sykes was sent to the sin bin for a late shot on Miller.

Matt Garside scored Dewsbury Rams' only try in their heavy 1895 Cup defeat at Keighley Cougars. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

That allowed Keighley in for two more scores as Graham got his second of the afternoon before Ellis Robson powered over from close range.

The Rams will now need to convincingly beat Bradford Bulls at FLAIR Stadium next Sunday, while hoping other results go their way, if they are to stand any chance of securing a last eight spot.

The Bulldogs, looking to go one better this time around, prepared for their first competitive outing of 2024 - a home tie in the 1895 Cup against Featherstone Rovers next Sunday - with a 44-16 victory over Wakefield Trinity in Dale Morton’s testimonial at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Morton scored one of eight tries as Mark Moxon’s men rounded off their pre-season campaign in blistering fashion.

They didn’t have it all their own way early on as Amir Sghaier went over to give the visitors, highly fancied to win the Championship following their relegation from Super League last season, the lead.

But the Bulldogs responded in true Bulldogs style with Luke Cooper powering over from close range. Adam Gledhill then did well to spin out of a tackle to touch down before Kieran Buchanan grabbed his first of two tries after getting on the end of a high kick which deceived Edward Hunter.

Then the moment which those in attendance were craving. Buchanan did well to find that man Morton who did the rest to finish well in the corner.

There was still time for the influential Buchanan to get his second as Batley led 28-4 at the interval.

Further tries followed from Johnson and Joe Burton as Moxon’s men extended the advantage to 38-4. But they were pegged back to 38-16 through Phillips and Toulson.

But Burton had the final word as Morton’s big day, and Batley’s pre-season, ended on a high.