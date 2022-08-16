Batley Bulldogs' Pink Weekend pulls in big crowds and raises funds for breast cancer charity

Every year, the Bulldogs host a Pink Weekend to raise awareness of breast cancer. Sadly, it is now held in memory of club chairman Kevin Nicholas' wife, Beverley, who lost her fight with the disease.

Batley play in a special one-off pink kit to mark the event.

Families and friends gathered to enjoy a host of entertainment in the build-up to last weekend’s match against Barrow Raiders.

On the pitch, the Bulldogs slipped to a 30-12 defeat despite two tries by James Meadows and Kieran Buchanan.

However, Batley remain well-placed to secure a play-off spot.

1. Slide Crowds at Batley Bulldogs' Pink Weekend at the Fox's Biscuits Stadium to raise funds for a breast cancer charity Photo: Neville Wright Photo Sales

