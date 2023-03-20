A statement on Batley Bulldogs’ twitter said:

“Due to technical issues at The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium this evening’s game against Barrow Raiders will take place at Dewsbury Rams”.

The Championship clash will still kick off at 7.45pm at the FLAIR Stadium, and will still be shown live on Viaplay Sports.

