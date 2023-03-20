News you can trust since 1858
Batley Bulldogs’ home game with Barrow Raiders moved to Dewsbury Rams

Batley Bulldogs’ home league game with Barrow Raiders this evening will now take place at Dewsbury Rams due to ‘technical issues’.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:07 GMT

A statement on Batley Bulldogs’ twitter said:

“Due to technical issues at The Fox’s Biscuits Stadium this evening’s game against Barrow Raiders will take place at Dewsbury Rams”.

The Championship clash will still kick off at 7.45pm at the FLAIR Stadium, and will still be shown live on Viaplay Sports.

Tickets are £10 for adults and concessions, while juniors can access the game for free.

