Batley Bulldogs' heritage turnstiles officially re-opened at Mount Pleasant by one of club's oldest supporters
Lifelong Batley supporter Jimmy McVeigh, who turned 93 on Tuesday, July 29, remembers using the turnstiles as a youngster, paying just three old pence (1.5p) to get into the ground on match days.
The turnstiles, believed to be more than 100 years old, have been out of action since 1991 after falling into disrepair.
Painted in the club's original cherry and white colours, they have been refurbished by two of the Bulldogs’ Tuesday Club members, Stuart Merton and Tony Grace.
Sponsorship for the work was provided by Ged Littlewood, Peter Hopkins Roofing, Peak Tech, Arcform Fabrications, AAK Electrical and Paletine Paints.
This piece of Batley’s heritage is now the centrepiece of the sponsors’ entrance to the ground.
The Tuesday Club meets every week in the boardroom at the Fox's Biscuits Stadium from 9.30am for coffee, biscuits and chat. New members are always welcome.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.