The Batley Bulldogs Charity - The Batley Sporting Foundation - is holding two free to attend open days next week, to talk to people about the low-cost and free activities they have on offer.

Community coach Jon Humpleby said: “We believe everyone should be able to work on their wellbeing without cost being a barrier, especially with the pressures of the cost of living crisis.

That’s why we ask for a donation of just £2 to attend the gym. And if cash is a bit tight one week, that’s okay - people can come for free.

The Community Team hosts regular weekly gym session.

“It’s more than just a gym, it’s a place where people can meet, socialise and get support as well as improve their health.

“All our coaches have had mental health training and they are always ready to listen.”

As well as hosting regular weekly gym sessions the Community Team also offers weekly Rugby League Memory sessions and Walking Rugby and Wellbeing Walks, which are also free to attend.

Anthony Cordingley who regularly attends the gym and enjoys walking with his wife said: “The walks are fantastic for mental health. Also, just to have a laugh and to get outside with fresh air is great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Batley Bulldogs Community Team also hosts free Wellbeing Walks.

“The Community Team at the Foundation are fab and very organised, which is definitely a big positive.”

The gym open days will be held on Monday, October 31 from 10.30am until 6pm and on Tuesday, November 1, from 7am until 5.30pm, at the Batley Young Peoples Centre.

These open days will give the community the opportunity to speak to the team about all the activities they provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Black, community engagement manager, said: “We are very lucky to be supported by our sponsor Fox’s Biscuits as well as other amazing funders.

“Without them we wouldn’t be able to provide any of these activities, which our service users feel are vital to their wellbeing.

“We have also asked the community what they would like to see us do and have plans for new activities in 2023.”

The Batley Sporting Foundation, which was formed five years ago, works with the community on projects and events, aiming to bring a sense of ownership, belonging and pride to the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad