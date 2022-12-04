These sessions have been developed by the foundation's community team to raise awareness of the no-contact, inclusive sport, where the emphasis is solely based on having fun.

Dr Emma Kirke, the first female physical disability Rugby League (PDRL) player in the northern hemisphere, said: “As we enter the final stages of the rugby league World Cup, which has boasted the most inclusive tournament in history, we can look to how we can as communities, encourage participation in a well loved sport, from anyone that wishes to get active.

“Walking rugby is a superb way to get back into rugby league or experience a new introduction.

The inclusive sessions will be held every Friday afternoon.

“Whichever your circumstance, you will gain teammates, mental and physical positive effects, camaraderie and friendships. Get involved, get active and you never know where it may lead.”

Jon Humpleby, community coach at Batley Sporting Foundation, said: “This is an exciting time for us and for rugby league, walking rugby is accessible for people of all abilities and no experience is needed to play. It's fun and social and we welcome everyone to come and give it a try.”

As well as launching new walking rugby sessions, Batley Sporting Foundation will also be delivering taster sessions for wheelchair rugby.

This is on the back of the success made by the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team and this year's Rugby League World Cup.

Speaking about the new sessions, Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, said: “The Rugby League World Cup has shown the huge appetite there is across the country for this fantastic sport in all its forms, I am fully supportive of expanding the provision of Rugby League including walking rugby and wheelchair rugby across Batley and Spen.”

The Batley Sporting Foundation, which was formed five years ago, works with the community on projects and events, aiming to bring a sense of ownership, belonging and pride to the district.

The walking rugby sessions take place at 12.30pm every Friday at the Batley Community Centre on Upper Commercial Street and are fully accessible.

For more information, email [email protected]