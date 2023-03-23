The initial problem arose on Thursday evening during a Bulldogs training session when one half of the floodlights at the ground cut out.

And while chief executive Paul Harrison managed to get them back on for 25 minutes the following day, they tripped again, with the club unable to get anybody to inspect the issue until Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin called in former rugby league player Lee Kerr, of K2 Mechanical and Electrical Services Ltd, based in Dewsbury, but it transpired that specialist equipment was needed to lower the floodlight pylon down to gain access to the control panel.

The initial problem arose on Thursday evening during a Bulldogs training session when one half of the floodlights at the ground cut out.

With time running out before Monday’s 7.45pm kick off, in front of the Viaplay cameras, Kevin made contact with the Rams and the Bulls about the possibility of using their grounds, while also seeking advice from the RFL.

Kevin revealed: “On Monday, when we realised we had a bigger problem and it was difficult to rectify, we spoke to Robert Hicks from the RFL who was as helpful as he could possibly be with advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We spoke to Mark Sawyer who made his ground available and that did happen so we are clearly grateful to Dewsbury for that.

“We spoke to Nigel Wood, at Bradford Bulls, who also said they would make their ground available and he referred us to one of their major sponsors, Mitton, also electrical people, and they sent some lads up on Monday morning and they were going to get a hydraulic lift to get to the top of the floodlight without lowering them but they couldn’t get in.

Kevin Nicholas has admitted the floodlights issue at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium ‘still need rectifying’.

“By 12.30pm on Monday, it wasn’t going to happen. We spoke to Dewsbury Rams and spoke to Jimmy Irving at JI Scaffolding in Ossett, who had already put a TV gantry up for us, and he agreed to get his lads to do another TV gantry at Dewsbury at short notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He got his lads there at 2.30pm and put a TV gantry up for them so it could happen.

“Dewsbury Rams had to mark out the pitch on Monday afternoon at short notice. I think a chap came back from his holidays, or at least made himself available, which is absolutely brilliant.

“Viaplay were hanging about at the club to see whether it was going to happen at our club, so they co-operated as best they could.

Batley Bulldogs’ chairman Kevin Nicholas has thanked Dewsbury Rams, Bradford Bulls, Barrow Raiders, the RFL, Viaplay and a host of local businesses in successfully helping to switch the club’s Monday evening’s televised Championship clash with the Cumbrians to the FLAIR Stadium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barrow were very polite about it. They never caused any issues at all when they had to slightly change their plans.

“Everything went against us and it was pretty depressing. It’s slightly embarrassing really because we should be able to stage a night game.

“But everyone has rallied round to help us under very, very stressful circumstances just to get the game on. It shows that when the chips are down people are prepared to help you to make it happen.

“Everyone was supportive and everyone rallied to make it happen. And we got the result, which perked us up a bit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Batley's game with Barrow had to be played at Dewsbury Rams' home ground.

Although Batley’s players responded admirably to the pre-match adversity, Kevin admitted the issue is still to be resolved.

He said: “We’re still not out of the woodwork because we still need to rectify the floodlights but we have got Lee Kerr trying to help us before we have to use them again. We need equipment to lower the lights so we can have a look at them and then we’ll know.

“They are over 30 years old, so I suppose they are liable to wear and tear. We’ve got an issue and we made a big financial loss. We’re not in a brilliant mood but at least we got the game on and we did win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our next night game is on Good Friday against Featherstone but we could bring kick off forward, that’s not a problem.

“Our next TV game is on Monday, May 8 when we play Widnes. From our perspective, that is our priority, although I would like to get them fixed for the Featherstone game in an ideal world. We are desperate to get things sorted.”

Dewsbury Rams’ chairman Mark Sawyer said he was “delighted” to help the Bulldogs out.

“I am delighted that we were able to help out a fellow club even with the short notice we had to do it in,” he said: “Rugby League has a great community spirit about it and the more clubs can work together the more it benefits the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kevin and myself speak on a regular basis and we are both united in our wish to get the very best for rugby league in the Heavy Woollen area.”

Liam Finn, Rams’ head coach, added: “Dewsbury and Batley have always looked out for each other in those kinds of ways. Obviously it is a fierce rivalry on the pitch, and between the supporters, but, at the same time, and while most won’t admit it, they won’t want to see the other one struggling massively.

“Things like this, we’re both happy to support each other. In years gone by, Dewsbury have spent time playing up at the Mount when the stadium was being built, so I’m sure between Mark and Kevin it was a pretty easy thing to offer.”