An unexpected late switch of venue to Heavy Woollen neighbours Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium due to “technical issues” at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium did not throw the Bulldogs off their game as tries from Josh Hodson, Sami Kibula, James Meadows and Dale Morton saw off their Cumbrian opposition.

After a scrappy start to the game, in which both sides made unforced errors, Hodson went over in the corner after Meadows showed good hands with a quick pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after Meadows was sent to the sin bin, Batley showed their resilience in defence to thwart three sets of six, back to back, including a brilliant try-saving tackle from Hodson.

James Meadows helped Batley Bulldogs to a 24-12 victory over Barrow Raiders on Monday night.

Meadows returned to successfully kick a penalty, while Hodson proved to be the Bulldogs’ saviour again with another last-ditch defensive intervention.

The match was delicately poised at the break but Kibula gave the ‘home’ side the perfect start to the second half after only 20 seconds, pinching the ball in a one on one steal before twisting and turning over the line, for his third try of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meadows beat two men and dived over to extend Batley’s lead before Morton crossed in the corner after a great pass from Elliott Kear to make it 24-0.

Barrow managed two consolation tries - from Greg Burke and Jarrod Sammut - as they finished with a late flurrish.

Batley: McGowen, Morton, Hodson, Buchanan, Kear, Meadows, White, Leak, Lillycrop, Brown, Manning, Walshaw, Reilly

Interchanges: Campbell, Kibula, Flynn, Ward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tries: Hodson, Kibula, Meadows, Morton

Conversions: Meadows (3)

Penalties: Meadows

Barrow: Cresswell, Bulman, Broadbent, Shaw, Toal, Sammut, Carter, Burke, Wood, Iaria, Langtree, Stack, Wells

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interchanges: Dawson, Gillam, Brooks, Evans

Tries: Burke, Sammut