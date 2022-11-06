The clubs are two of three Kirklees outfits, as well as Huddersfield Giants whose John Smith’s Stadium hosted the tournament’s men quarter-final tie between Australia and Lebanon on Friday, to have been granted funds to lead on and develop RL activities across the borough and have undertaken a variety of projects to help bring together community enjoyment of the sport.

The Bulldogs have been running weekly walking rugby club sessions at Batley Community Centre which has enabled participants to meet new people, socialise and workout at the same time.

Meanwhile, the Rams have supported the council’s Cohesion Team, Community Plus and Everybody Active Team in hosting two rugby league festivals at their home ground.

Rugby League festival at Dewsbury Rams

The two festivals centred on introducing adults and children to rugby league, with a focus on women and girls in the second festival.

Batley councillor Shabir Pandor, leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Being a host for a Rugby League World Cup match has brought a lot of opportunities within the sport to our communities. It has enabled Rugby Clubs to create activities around the sport for young people to take part in and experience playing rugby league.

“And the funding that our rugby clubs in Kirklees have received as part of this, will help build on the sport in the district.

“It is a great opportunity for us to have the men’s quarter final in Huddersfield, not only in the birthplace of Rugby League, but also the additional visitors it will hopefully bring to Kirklees.”

Additionally, Batley Young People’s Club, Dewsbury Moor ARLFC and Shaw Cross Sharks ARLFC are three of five Kirklees clubs who have benefited from RLWC2021 through their CreatedBy funding award, of which the clubs have received £450,000 between them which will go towards providing better facilities, investment into kit and equipment to help grow the sport locally.

RLWC2021 has also supported these clubs by providing education on mental fitness to young players and their coaches giving them tips and tools to look after their mental health.

RLWC will also provide free themed education resources for schools and community organisations so children can learn more about the game and its values.

