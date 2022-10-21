Batley is one of four centres around Kirklees that are having new blueprint plans developed – following in the footsteps of Dewsbury.

Over the next year, consultation will continue to build up ideas and views on these masterplans for Batley, as well as Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike.

The plans shared during this stage of consultation are based on feedback from the local community and local businesses.

Batley residents are being invited to have their say on the town's blueprint.

In Market Place, the plans would reduce the dominance of vehicles and create more space for businesses and markets. A water feature, new planting and seating could also be introduced and improvements made to the square as well as the introduction of public art.

There are plans for a one-way system to be implemented on Cambridge Street, which would make manoeuvres less dangerous. Footpath widening, and new, more efficient parking are also outlined.

The possibility to remove the bridge and stairs running to the Tesco Extra building being replaced with a new ramp and open staircase. More planting and seating are suggested along with a safer route through the Tesco car park.

Improved pedestrian and cycle links to the park and better lighting along these routes are proposed – connecting several of the other proposed projects around Batley.

Coun Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration.

Better pedestrian and cycle links to the railway station, creating a safer and greener gateway to the town and outlined in the plan including new pedestrian crossings on Bradford Road, and an improved pedestrian entrance to Commercial Street.

Lastly, there are proposals for high quality housing to be created on Field Lane, with south-facing gardens.

Kirklees councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “These plans are a big step forward for the future of Batley town centre, and we’ve got to this point by listening to the views of those who live in, work in and visit Batley.

“It’s vital that we make everyone who will be most affected by these changes a big part of the process, and I’d urge people to have their say on these improvements.

“This work is about future-proofing the towns and villages we love, and we’ll be investing £1.5 million in Batley and other Kirklees centres over the coming years.

“We’re currently laying out a masterplan – a Blueprint – for the next ten years of progression, just as we’ve already done for our larger centres here in Kirklees.

“All across the district we want vibrant and varied town centres that will bring communities together, attract visitors, and be places where local businesses can thrive.”

The council is urging the public to have their say on proposed plans for Batley town centre, which would aim to attract more visitors.

The consultation is open until 5pm on Monday, November 21.

There will also be several in-person consultation sessions at Batley Library on Market Place:

Friday, November 4, 2pm until 4pm Monday, November 7, 5pm until 7pm Tuesday, November 8, noon until 2pm Saturday, November 12, noon until 2pm

Members of the public can have their say online at www.kirklees.gov.uk/batley-blueprint.

More information and hard copies of the survey will also be available in Batley Library for the duration of the consultation.