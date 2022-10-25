Last week it was announced that Batley will be one of four town centres in Kirklees that is having new blueprint plans developed.

Current plans include significant changes to Market Place - such as making it less dominated by car traffic and more easily accessible for cyclists and pedestrians - a one-way-system on Cambridge Street, improved pedestrian and cycle links and the proposal of high quality housing on Field Lane.

Over the next year, consultation will continue to build up ideas and views on these masterplans for Batley, as well as Cleckheaton and Heckmondwike.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Following the announcement, Batley & Spen MP Ms Leadbeater said: “I am very pleased to see that Kirklees Council have shown a clear commitment to the long overdue development of Batley town centre.

“This is something I feel very strongly about, having submitted a bid to the government for Levelling Up funding earlier this year.

“Sadly, given the current state of the government, who knows if or when we will get an answer on whether this bid has been successful?

“Nonetheless, I will continue to press for investment in all our local towns and villages across Batley and Spen, and will never scale down my ambition for our local area.

Plans include better pedestrian and cycle links to the railway station.

“I would encourage everyone to take part in the forthcoming consultation on the changes they would like to see in Batley, to ensure that the voices of local people are heard in the development of the council’s plans.”

The consultation is open until 5pm on Monday, November 21.

There will also be several in-person consultation sessions at Batley Library on Market Place:

Friday, November 4, 2pm until 4pm Monday, November 7, 5pm until 7pm Tuesday, November 8, noon until 2pm Saturday, November 12, noon until 2pm

Plans included a one-way system to be implemented on Cambridge Street.

Members of the public can have their say online at www.kirklees.gov.uk/batley-blueprint.

More information and hard copies of the survey will also be available in Batley Library for the duration of the consultation.

For more information, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/batley-

Plans include the possibility of removing the bridge and stairs running to the Tesco Extra building and replacing them with a new ramp and open staircase.