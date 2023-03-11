On Thursday, March 9, Kirklees Council is set to facilitate invite only consultation sessions with Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) service users on behalf of KAL, to discuss the closure of Batley Baths on Cambridge Street.

However, the Save Batley Baths campaigners say that the invites “have not been sent to all service users, nor have they been sent to active service users”, with only two campaigners invited out of a group of 85 members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the Save Batley Baths campaign team said: “We believe this outdated version of consultation has been strategically delivered to tick relevant boxes but does not have the community's voice at heart.

The Save Batley Baths campaigners marching through Batley town centre.

“A survey was posed by KAL a week ago to receive feedback regarding this closure. The link was not publicised by KAL effectively nor was it by Kirklees council officers.

“This shows us our fears are validated. The community will have to fight to have its voice heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have been invited to these sessions by Kirklees Council, please attend. Any attempt of consultation can only better our campaign.

“But, we are angered and upset with the process KAL has taken in doing these sessions. Kirklees council are facilitating these sessions blindly.

“This is not good enough. Batley deserves better.”

However, Kirklees Council say that the invites have only been sent out to a small group of service users, of around 20 people, because they want to hold “in-depth conversations” that can help them plan accessible health and fitness services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The views of local people who regularly use health and fitness services in Batley really matter as we work with Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) to plan for the future.

“They can tell us about the kinds of activities that are important to them, the barriers they face and we can learn from their experiences.