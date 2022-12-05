KAL has today (Monday) announced the temporary closure of three leisure facilities in the district to help combat soaring inflation and energy costs.

The three centres affected include Batley Baths and Recreation Centre on Cambridge Street, Colne Valley Leisure Centre (swimming pool only) and Deighton Sports Arena in Huddersfield.

These facilities will close on Friday, December 16 and will re-open at the end of March 2023, with the situation set to be reviewed in Spring 2023.

Batley Baths and Recreation Centre on Cambridge Street.

KAL, a not-for-profit charitable organisation which runs twelve leisure and fitness sites across Kirklees, revealed earlier this month that it has been under financial pressure since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The subsequent energy and economic crisis have added further financial strain to the organisation and despite action already being taken across a range of areas to reduce costs, KAl says that temporary closures are necessary to reduce costs and allow them to continue to operate as many facilities as possible.

A spokesperson from KAL said: “We fully appreciate this decision will be disappointing for KAL staff and our customers.

“KAL would like to thank them all for their support and understanding in these challenging circumstances.

“Despite the temporary closures, KAL continues to provide a fantastic range of activities across our facilities and remains the largest provider of high-quality leisure facilities in the Kirklees area.”

For further details of the changes, visit kal.org.uk.