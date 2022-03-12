Batley-based HSL sends a special surprise delivery to 100-year-old

Hazel Crowther in her Aysgarth Riser Recliner chair alongside Diane Heath, customer service advisor at HSL

Hazel Crowther, soon to celebrate her 101st birthday, lives independently in an ex-fire service therapy housing complex in Penrith.

Mrs Crowther was on the lookout for a new chair to provide her with the support that she requires to help manage her neck and spinal issues.

With the help of her carer, Sarah Yallop, Mrs Crowther purchased the Melrose chair from HSL’s range of handcrafted furniture.

Hazel Crowther during her time serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Services (ATS) during the Second World War

HSL has more than 50 years’ experience in posture support and aims to ensure that all customers enjoy maximum comfort through the furniture they receive.

When Mrs Crowther’s Melrose fireside chair was delivered, HSL’s team expressed their concerns that while the chair provided the correct postural support that all HSL furniture is designed with, it was not providing Mrs Crowther with the correct functionality she required due to her additional health concerns.

After HSL’s chief executive, Guy Critchlow, saw an image of her in the original Melrose chair, he immediately insisted that Mrs Crowther was to receive a chair with additional support and the rise and recline functionality to assist in sitting and standing.

After speaking to the customer services team and discovering that HSL was going to provide her with a brand-new chair, Mrs Crowther said: “I am utterly overwhelmed by the generosity, compassion and kindness that I have received.

"It’s not often that I receive unexpected gifts, and this has simply blown me away.”

A couple of days later, Mrs Crowther was surprised with a special delivery arriving from HSL, who had organised for her to receive a new chair from its Riser Recliner range – an upgrade from her previous chair.

Mrs Crowther’s new Riser Recliner chair was personally delivered to her address in Cumbria by Paul Surman, home consultation driver, and Diane Heath, HSL’s customer service advisor.

After receiving the chair, Mrs Crowther, said: “I am so overwhelmed. The chair has changed my life, it helped my movement and prevented me from having to go into a care home.

"I love where I live and couldn’t imagine leaving. I have a great fondness for my garden and my new chair has been placed in front of the window, so I can look out and enjoy the scenery.

"It’s my favourite place to sit on a sunny afternoon.”

Mrs Crowther’s carer, Sarah Yallop, added: “As an observer, not a purchaser, I can see that the level of customer service has been exceptional. The chair was everything Hazel could’ve hoped for and more.

"Hazel’s independence is incredible. She can carry out plenty of tasks by herself - however, this chair has given her the extra support she needed.”

Mrs Crowther served in the Second World War in the Auxiliary Territorial Services (ATS) from April 2, 1942 until February 21, 1946.

Speaking of her experiences, she said: “I went in the ATS a reluctant conscript and came out a much better person.”

When Mrs Crowther returned from the army, she wanted to fulfil her passion for creating, so she attended a local college where she studied art and upholstery.

Upon moving into the ex-fire service therapy unit 20 years ago, Mrs Crowther would spend a great amount of time painting, decorating and gardening.

She has one relative that she is particularly close to, however, she has found herself spending an increased amount of time alone due to the restrictions of the pandemic.

Mrs Crowther said: “I have found new friends with the team at HSL, and I am very grateful for the genuine care and support that they have shown me.”