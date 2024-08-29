Batley banking hub: New opening date revealed for temporary facility at town's Post Office

By Dominic Brown
Published 29th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
A new opening date has been confirmed for the temporary banking hub in Batley.

The hub, in the Post Office on Upper Commercial Street, will open on Monday, September 9.

Set up by Cash Access UK, the organisation which aims to protect nationwide access to cash, the temporary facility will be open five days a week and will remain available until the new permanent banking hub opens.

It will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

A temporary home for the banking hub in Batley will open in the Post Office on Upper Commercial Street on Monday, September 9

It will also provide a “Community Banker” service, where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the hub.

The weekly timetable will be as follows:

Monday - NatWest.

Tuesday - Halifax.

Wednesday - Lloyds.

Thursday - Barclays.

Friday - HSBC.

Gareth Oakley, CEO of Cash Access UK, said: “I’m delighted to announce that we will be opening the temporary banking hub in Batley, bringing cash and banking services back to the local community.

“We are grateful to the Post Office for providing us with a temporary location and are working hard to find a permanent home for the hub as soon as possible.”

While the temporary hub is up and running, Cash Access UK is continuing to make progress on plans for a permanent home for the banking hub.

Further updates will be provided in the coming months, and the temporary facility will remain open until the permanent hub opens.

