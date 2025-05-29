An author whose latest book has amassed more than 1.2 million views on Instagram made a special visit to speak to students at Batley Grammar School.

Mohammed Bhana, of Batley, held a session with pupils in years five, six and seven, where they could read his latest book, “Five”, alongside him.

The book has been so popular that readers have snapped images of it on holiday in exotic locations such as the Taj Mahal in India, the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles and in Sweden.

“I was extremely impressed with the learners, from Year five and Year six in particular,” said Mohammed.

“I did not expect children in Year five and six to be able decipher text so easily and understand complex words.

“However, I was amazed at the manner in which the learners read, so much so that I asked them to read alongside me, such was their grasp of the English language and their willingness to learn. Some learners even had the opportunity to read twice.

“There was such a buzz. Even those who do not usually read were brave enough to read in front of their peers and received a round of applause from classmates in response.”

The inspiration behind the sci-fi/superhero sports story is based on the kind-hearted gesture of Mohammed’s eldest son, Adam, who found a £5 note when Huddersfield Town took on Manchester United at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The book, which was partly inspired by watching WWE wrestlers such as Seth Rollins, is stocked in the library at Batley Grammar School

Having been taught “we cannot keep what is not ours”, the youngster thought of the perfect recipient for the money.

In a letter, written in pencil, to former club director Sean Jarvis, Adam suggested that the former manager, David Wagner, give the cash to Australian international, Aaron Mooy, who scored the winner as Town won 2-1, the first time the club had beaten Manchester United in 65 years.

Adam enclosed the £5 note along with his letter. Mr Jarvis tweeted a picture of the letter with the caption “Pure class from young Adam”, which led to international acclaim.

Mooy himself also later replied to the tweet, saying: “I would love to meet you, Adam.”

Adam then met his hero and was given a signed football, along with a signed pair of football boots, by the Australian international.

In the story the £5 note is returned to the youngster, and from within it, former British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill, appears in order to inform Adam that he is one of very few people who believes in the power of gratitude and is the hero that the world needs.

A distinct light appears from within the £5 note as Churchill places it in Adam’s chest, transforming Adam into a superhero - the world's mightiest mortal, 5, who has been bestowed with super powers to make the world a better place.

One of the pupils at Batley Grammar School who read alongside Mohammed was his son, Ismaeel, aged 12 and in Year seven. He is also featured in the book, alongside his brother, as a superhero.

Mohammed said: “Ismaeel explained to Year seven learners, many of whom were very bright, about how he is also bestowed with super powers in the book, at the behest of his brother and is given the moniker, i5.

“He also illustrated how he gave me a brief to include him as a superhero in the book, influencing me by writing me a note in which he scribbled ‘My dad is a superhero, he is so cool’.

“I promised Ismaeel I would write the book as I had dedicated my previous book to Adam, as Ismaeel was not born at the time.

“The entire process, the character and story development, notwithstanding the proofreading and editing, took me over a year to complete.”

Although the school has a number of copies of the book in the library, it has been so popular that many students have already snapped up all the library copies to take home and read.

“In the end, I felt compelled to give some of the learners my personal copies that I had brought into school, as they were so enthusiastic about the characters and really enjoyed reading the book,” Mohammed said.

“The book explores a plethora of themes and subjects such as superheroes, morality, football, sports entertainment, wrestling, friendships and why parents should ultimately be ideal role models to their children.

“The learners agreed with me, when I explained that the power of reading can have a positive effect and will help learners improve their comprehension and understand complex text, thus ensuring they can interact with people in an intelligent manner.

“I have no doubt many children in the classes, including my Ismaeel, will go on to achieve great things. I was certainly very impressed.”

John Hughes, head teacher at Batley Grammar School, said: “We have a fantastic library here at the school which provides a great environment for our learners to read.

“Visits like this really bring reading, and writing, to life for our young learners – it helps them to better understand what they learn in school and why.

“We really appreciate Mohammed giving up his time for this visit, which really has inspired our learners.”

Mohammed interviewed new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard for his previous book, “The Asian Liverbird”, which was commissioned by Liverpool Football Club.

Copies of “Five”, a sci fi, football and wrestling inspired book, can be purchased via Amazon and Waterstones.