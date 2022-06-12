Batley and Spen MP shows support for Scope charity shop open day

Lead Volunteer, Carly Lyons cutting the chocolate cake she baked especially for Kim Leadbeater's visit.

With the Scope charity shop in Batley in desperate need for volunteers, Lead Volunteer Carly Lyons called on local MP Kim Leadbeater to lend her support for the shop’s special open day event - in which Ms Leadbeater accepted the invitation.

Ms Leadbeater, MP for Batley and Spen spent time in the shop, talking to the team of volunteers and shop manager, Julie Bucknall, to find out more about the vital work the volunteers carry out.

Throughout the day, customers were also treated to a fantastic spread provided by local family bakers, Charnocks The Bakers.

Ms Leadbeater said: “Scope carries out important work, supporting people with disabilities and their families, across our country, so I was delighted when Carly Lyons invited me to their volunteer open day and was extremely proud to help the shop team.

“I really enjoyed spending time in Scope’s charity shop. It was an excellent opportunity to see for myself the fantastic work the volunteers do and to talk to them about their individual stories.

“I would also encourage anyone who has a few extra hours to spare each week to consider volunteering in the Scope charity shop in Batley.”

Volunteers are the lifeline at the Scope charity shops, without them the shop couldn’t run efficiently or even open.

Scope trains all volunteers on the job so there’s no need for any experience.

Volunteering is also a fun way to get out of the house, make friends, meet people and can help to build your confidence and be amongst a supportive team.

Julie Bucknall, shop manager at Scope, Batley, said: “I’d like to thank Ms Leadbeater for coming in to find out more about our recruitment drive on our open day - It means such a lot for us to have a high profile member support us.

“We couldn’t have done this without our amazing Lead Volunteer, Carly Lyons who helped me organised this fantastic event.

“Our team of volunteers, like Carly, are extremely important and we wouldn’t be able to run the shop effectively without their support.

“We are always in need of volunteers, so if you’d like to get out of your house or learn new skills, I can guarantee by giving a few hours a week to our shop you’ll really enjoy working with our fun and friendly team.”

Scope is a disability equality charity in England and Wales who provide practical information and emotional support when it's most needed, and campaign relentlessly to create a fairer society.