Batley and Spen MP set to support Scope charity shop open day

Ms Leadbeater will be supporting the charity shop's open day on June 10.

The Scope shop in Commercial Street desperately needs volunteers which has led to Lead Volunteer, Carly Lyons, calling on Ms Leadbeater to lend her support, who has accepted the invitation.

Ms Leadbeater said: “Scope carries out important work, supporting people with disabilities and their families, across our country, so I was delighted when Carly Lyons invited me to their volunteer open day and was extremely proud to help the shop team.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting the team. It’ll be an excellent opportunity to hear their own stories and to see the fantastic work the volunteers from this amazing community do.”

“I would also encourage anyone who has a few extra hours to spare each week to consider volunteering in the Scope charity shop in Batley.”

Volunteers are the lifeline at the Scope charity shops, without them the shop couldn’t run efficiently or even open.

Scope trains all volunteers on the job so there’s no need for any experience.

Volunteering is also a fun way to get out of the house, make friends, meet people and can help to build your confidence and be amongst a supportive team.

Julie Bucknall, shop manager at Scope, Batley, said: “I’d like to thank Ms Leadbeater for giving her fantastic support with our open day - It means such a lot for us to have a high profile member support us.

“I’d also like to thank our Lead Volunteer, Carly Lyons, who has helped me organise this exciting event.

“Our team of volunteers, like Carly, are extremely important and we wouldn’t be able to run the shop effectively without their support.

“We are always in need of volunteers and we all look forward to meeting the Batley community at our open day on June 10.

“If you’d like to get out of your house or learn new skills, I can guarantee by giving a few hours a week to our shop you’ll really enjoy working with our fun and friendly team.”

Throughout the open day, customers will also be treated to a fantastic spread provided by local family bakers, Charnocks The Bakers.