The jobs fair, which will take place on October 20, is open to anybody to drop in and get advice, whether they be school leavers, jobseekers or those wanting to change their career paths.

Around 30 businesses will be present at the job fair this year. They will explain what employment and training is available in many different sectors of the local economy, and there will be the chance to explore apprenticeship opportunities.

The event is once again being organised by staff from Ms Leadbeater’s constituency team, who are working in conjunction with the Department for Work and Pensions.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

Last year’s inaugural jobs fair attracted more than 500 people of all ages seeking new roles and fresh challenges, which exceeded the expectations of Ms Leadbeater and her team.

She said: “Last year’s jobs fair proved that there was demand for this sort of initiative, and so I am delighted to be able to deliver this second event.

“There is a real need for people to be able to access vital employment, training and development opportunities across our area, and to get information directly from employers on the ground.

“Thanks to everyone involved in putting the event together, and to Tesco for hosting us again.”

