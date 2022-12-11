Young people from across Ms Leadbeater’s constituency spent two hours discussing matters of great concern to their generation.

After a game of ‘human bingo’ to help people get to know one another, there were wide-ranging discussions that included conversations on equalities, planning issues, road repairs and how to provide better leisure and sports activities.

As well as hearing from Ms Leadbeater about her work as an MP, the participants met local councillors and candidates to get a better idea of how politics works to deliver on people’s priorities both nationally and locally.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater at her first Youth Forum.

As the Youth Forum came to an end, Ms Leadbeater thanked the group for the “really powerful discussions” and promised to build on the success of the event with another Forum early in 2023.

Following the event held on December 3, Ms Leadbeater said, “It was fantastic to hear how well-informed and engaged everybody was and I was left in no doubt that they were looking for change in all kinds of ways.

“It’s vitally important that the voices of younger people are heard and acted upon, on a wide range of issues including better facilities for out-of-school activities, good jobs and training, decent affordable housing and much improved physical and mental health facilities.

“They left me with plenty to think about and I’m looking forward to holding another similar event soon.”